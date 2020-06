Lincoln Police responded to gunshots at a bar near 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway Sunday morning.

According to LPD, a group of individuals had gotten into a physical altercation after a number of men had began to vandalize another man's car. Several of these individuals threatened the man as well.

After the man got into the car, an individual fired several shots at the vehicle. No individuals were hurt due to the incident.

This incident is still under investigation by LPD.