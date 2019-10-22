City of Lincoln receives recommendations on roads needing to be fixed

The city of Lincoln received recommendations from an advisory committee on what streets needed to be fixed.

Crews have parts of Engleman Road closed down as they prepare it for paving. (Credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)

Roads included in the plan are south 40th and 48th streets, just north of Highway 2.

"40th street is a well traveled road," Jasmine Heimgartner, who lives along south 40th street, said.

According to the city, in 2015,the section of south 40th between Pioneers Blvd. and Highway 2 has 15,000 drivers a day.

John Hilger, who lives at the intersection of Lasalle and south 40th, said the roads needs repairs badly.

"It's so rough. Well, you can't drive in the actual wheel lanes," he said.

Heimgartner said she sees several cars have issues driving on south 40th street.

"Often times people will turn on our street and chunks of concrete are missing," she said.

The city will use the money from the quarter-cent sales tax put into effect Oct. 1.

Project Delivery Manager Thomas Shafer said road construction should be complete in 2020. He also said 40th street and 48th street construction will not happen at the same time.

