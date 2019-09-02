Lincoln residents celebrate Labor Day with car show

Some people in the Capital Beach area spent their day at the Show and Shine Labor Day Car Show. The first-time event was put on by CJ's Bar and Grill.

People attending the car show enjoyed burgers and one-pound hot dogs while looking at different vehicles. Jason Edwards told 10/11 he's been showing cars since 1999. Today he got a chance to show off his 1998 Chevy Silverado C1500.

"This is a nice hobby," Edwards said. "Get to meet a lot of new people, talk to different people, go to different places. We've been all over."

Edwards says he has traveled as far as Iowa, Texas and Kentucky to show off his trucks. Carrie DeFreece, owner of CJ's, says her goal was to bring the community together on Labor Day. Carrie hopes next year's event will have an even bigger turnout.