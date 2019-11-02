Lincoln runners race through prairie, helping conserve nature with every step

Saturday morning runners got a chance to get outside and run while also doing their part to conserve nature.

Just about 60 runners came out to Pioneers Park for the Prairie Run.

The 1-Mile and 5K courses took runners throughout the prairie to enjoy the crisp fall morning.

The run is geared toward raising money for preserving the tall grass prairie.

It's something that naturalists at Pioneers Park said is important to the success of the grassland.

"Even though its a wild place, it takes time and effort to make it look this good and to keep it diverse and thriving year after year," Jamie Kelley, Naturalist for Pioneers Park said.

Proceeds from the run will go toward preservation.

This is the seventh annual run and on average the race makes about $1,200 every year.