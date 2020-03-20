Lincoln students sending art, letters to seniors

Self-isolation can be a time of adjustment for many, and specifically for the elderly living in assisted living homes, it can be very difficult.

However, one Lincoln school is working to brighten the skies for some who are closed off from visitors and family, and keep their spirits high as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

These students are from the Cathedral of the Risen Christ School. They are doing art projects to help those at the Waterford Assisted Living facilities.

"It’s a call to community and to reach out and I don’t think that’s felt anywhere more strongly right now than in these nursing homes and these people who can't even have visitors. So whatever where the feeling is magnified in the lives of these folks we hope to connect with," said Jeremy Ekeler, the principal of the school.

The goal of the project is to create a connection as each student will be sending their projects to an assigned recipient.

The art can include pictures or letters or anything to connect with those in isolation.

"Really promoting creativity and the creation of things that are beautiful, whether that’s stories, poetry a lot of letters, a lot of notes," Ekeler said.

The hope is the project won't just be limited to students at that school, as Waterford said they are looking for anyone to send letters or play music outside windows.

They have even set up chairs outside so residents can speak to family members through the glass.