Lincoln startup creates app to help truckers across the country

A Nebraska startup has caught the eye of many from the Silicon Prairie to the Silicon Valley. BasicBlock aims to make trucking easier with an app developed right here in the capital city.

BasicBlock app home page

Taylor Monks dropped out of college in 2017 and shortly afterwards he hopped in the cabs of dozens of semi-trucks in order to better understand their needs. Now the app he helped create hopes to make their days behind the wheel a little easier.

"Here in Nebraska we have corn, college football or trucks,” said Monks. “I worked on a farm in high school, I played college football at Nebraska Wesleyan and trucks just seemed like the next logical thing."

Taylor Monks is one of the founders of BasicBlock, an app aimed at consolidating trucker’s paperwork by scanning it into an app.

"Truckers and trucking companies have tons and tons and tons of paperwork that their drivers submit to get paid,” said Monks. “We have a mobile application that organizes and indexes for them, and then we quick pay their drivers."

As of today the app is currently used by over 1,200 drivers across the country. The goal behind the app is to keep drivers on the road more often which was something Monks learned many drivers prefer in order to make more money.

“Instead of them dropping off pieces of paper or stopping back in Omaha or Lincoln, it allows them to scan in documents anywhere in the United States and often times that speeds up the whole entire process," said Monks.

Monks says they are growing at a rate he never imagined

“A typical 100 truck company would be paying about $15,000 for the software that were using and were charging them a third of that at $5,000," said Monks.

As for the future Monks says where he could take his business next is endless.

"I was sleeping in my mom’s basement like six months ago and now we have backing from literally the best angel investors on the planet,” said Monks. “To try to predict what the next 365 days would look like would be very silly."

Monks says while he can’t predict where BasicBlock will be in the next year that they are trying hard to expand by adding new software developers and employees.

