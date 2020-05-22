Lincoln startup company and Bryan Health earn award from Microsoft

Patients falling is one of the leading causes of injuries in hospitals.

A local start up company is helping put an end to these injuries, and they're getting recognized by a national company.

Lincoln startup, Ocuvera, and Bryan Health receive the 2020 Microsoft Health Innovation Award.

Ocuvera and Bryan Health partnered up three years ago.

Bryan Health was their first client, and the startup company never thought it would be where it is today - getting recognized by Microsoft.

"It weighs about five pounds and has a blunt point, so I thought it's probably not the best thing for my five year old to be playing with," said Steve Kiene, referencing the Microsoft award.

Steve Kiene is the CEO of Ocuvera. he says receiving the 2020 Microsoft Health Innovation Award is very exciting and almost unbelievable when he thinks of the other big companies who are working in artificial intelligence in health care.

"To find out that a little company in the silicon prairie actually won an award for the most innovative artificial intelligence in health care was just amazing," said Kiene.

Ocuvera is a system to help prevent patient falls in hospitals by using a special kind of camera and artificial intelligence software to monitor the patient. Nurses are then altered when a patient begins to move.

"The nurse can intervene and prevent that patient from getting out of bed and potentially falling," said Kiene.

Ocuvera says their product reduces hospital patient falls by as much as 54%. Their next goal is to reach those who might not be able to reach them.

"We're really focused on trying to get into as many smaller hospitals because they really have the greatest need and financial challenge especially right now with COVID-19," said Kiene.

Bryan Health said their partnership with Ocuvera continues to develop a solution to better serve their patients. Now, their nurses are empowered to provide even safer care.