Lincoln tap-house helps to raise spirits with art

Local businesses are among those that are the most impacted by the coronavirus, but a Lincoln cider tap-house is helping to lift spirits.

(Source: Bayley Bischof)

On the corner of 18th and N, there's a sign of hope. A mural painted on the side of Saro Cider sharing a message of togetherness.

The original wall, just a white box that said "we're all in this together," was painted by a co-owner and over the last two weeks the local business and people have added their own touch.

"The goal was to have the community share inspirational messages of hope," said Tracy Sanford, co-owner of Saro Cider. "We're all under these restrictions together, we're all dealing with this together, and we'll get through it together."

Anyone can add their own message to the wall where you can find room. They said it's been amazing to see new additions each day.

"I hope they see the love and support in our community," Sanford said.

"I hope they just smile when they see it," Eric Leyden, co-owner said.

If you want to support Saro, they're open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for pick-up cider orders.