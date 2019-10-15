Lincoln teacher wins a $25,000 award

A St. Patrick school teacher won the Milken Educator Award; an award given to just 40 teachers a year.

Lyndsay Hartmann is a middle school science, English and technology teacher who has been there for about six years.

She says she is super happy to receive the award and wants to put the money to good use.

"I would love to see some of it invested in the education, my own two children go to this school so I have a vested interest in its success but I do kinda see some of it as play money maybe do something nice for myself," Hartmann said.

She was surrounded by her students at the end of the ceremony, receiving congratulations from them all.

One of her students said she's proud to call Hartmann her teacher. "I was just like... I don't know there was so much going through my head. I knew she deserved it and I was just like 'Wow, this is like my teacher and she just won an award," Wasuk Kose said.

Hartmann is a curriculum leader in a district-wide teaching advisory committee.