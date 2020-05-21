Lincoln teen searching for puppy after it was stolen from her backyard

Right now, a Lincoln teenager is heartbroken and looking for her puppy after it was stolen out of her dad's backyard earlier this week.

"I want my baby back," Laila Milburn said.

Milburn said her four-month-old pit bull puppy Fatboy was let out on his lead to go to the bathroom Tuesday morning by her dad, then less than an hour later he was missing from their backyard near 18th and South.

"I just broke down and started crying. I got really sad because that's my baby you know," she said.

Milburn said everything including his collar and harness were gone, so they knew he hadn't just ran away.

"If he would have slipped out of his harness it would have still been on there so someone had to have come up to the backyard and release him from his lead," Milburn said.

Police said they don't have any suspects yet, but are trying to get surveillance video from surrounding homes and businesses.

Milburn said she doesn't understand how anyone could do this, and if the person who has Fatboy is reading this, she has a message.

"Bring my baby back," Milburn said. "He's our dog, we love and take care of him. There's a lot of other dogs out there you could have helped take care of but leave other people's dogs alone."

They said they don't care about anyone getting in trouble, they just want Fatboy back. They said the person responsible could drop him off at Animal Control anonymously. If anyone out there has seen Fatboy or knows where he is, call Milburn's family at 402-875-3021.