Lincoln teen surprised with bike, rides for first time

At 14-years-old, a Lincoln teenager can now ride a bike for the first time in his life.

It's something his parents thought would never happen but thanks to a non-profit his dreams came true.

That non-profit is called Preston's March.

The woman behind it all tells 10/11 NOW, she started it after experiencing her own struggles trying to find a bike for her son who has a disability.

Now since 2011, they have changed hundreds of lives, like Gregory Burroughs.

"I figured this is one thing, no matter how hard we tried, he would not be able to do it,” said Gregory’s mother, Marie Barrett.

She says after looking for a way to modify a bike for Gregory, she found Preston's March and sent in an application in Feb. of 2018.

After communicating back and forth, she got an email last month.

"I got an email that in November 2019, the bike is ready, and I cried again,” said Barrett.

A video shows the moment Gregory was told he was getting a bike of his own.

After getting help on his new bike, he immediately takes off.

"Gregory, who can not jump, leapt from the bleachers, from his seat, and screamed, threw his arms up in the air and ran to the bicycle, and I cried again,” said Barrett.

"That was a complete shock!" said Gregory Burroughs.

10/11 NOW spoke with the executive director of Preston's March.

"With tears of joy seeing your kid ride a bike for the first time, that's why we do it, you know and it's just incredible for us,” said Deb Buenaga.

"This was the best day ever!" said Burroughs.

Preston's March says that since 2011, they have been able to give over 400 bikes to kids around the nation and say that they're proud to know Gregory was one of them.