Lincoln teen surprised with sweet 16 car parade

Social distancing is keeping party plans at a minimum but for one Lincoln teen the dream of a surprise sweet 16 birthday was delivered it just looked a little different than planned.

Cars covered in streamers, balloons and signs lined the street to surprise newly 16-year-old Adrienne Birkholz.

"I came outside because I heard a bunch of people honking and it was just my neighbor honking a horn and I didn't think there was cars," said Birkholz. "Then a huge line of cars came past me really slowly and it was everybody I love."

Birkholz had always dreamed of a surprise sweet 16. Her mom says as group size rules kept getting smaller this plan formed.

"Knowing that we couldn't do that she just kinda resolved to not having a party," said Amy Birkholz. "We thought we'll just have some friends drive by, then it turned into a car parade and people decorating and way more than we could have imagined."

The parade had classmates, neighbors and even college students back home early to help make the day special from a distance.

"With the virus we can't all be super close and give her a surprise party so the next best thing was a car parade," said Alyssa Schwnck, Adrienne's friend.

With all the surprises today one last surprise brought up the rear of the parade, a car for the birthday girl.

"It made me feel really good because of how many people, all the people I love came all the way out here," said Birkholz.