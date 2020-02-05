Lincoln teen uses Eagle Scout project to give back to community

Right now, one Lincoln teen is in the process of completing a project to earn a prestigious Boy Scouts rank.

(Source: KOLN).

But what he's doing, will actually help dozens of local families.

17-year-old Samuel Roger tells 10/11 NOW that his family knows first hand how hard it can be to have things that make up a basic first aid kit.

That's why he partnered with the Lincoln Tree of Hope to collect enough supplies for at least 100 families.

"I've been waking up, seeing if I got donations, going on my excel sheet and putting everything in,” said Roger.

Roger got the idea after seeing his sister partner with the Lincoln Tree of Hope for another donation.

He had to ride along and after being initially annoyed, he went to one house that changed his outlook.

"She was just very thankful, and it really impacted me really great. She was very thankful to my sister and me for just being there to help in her time of need,” said Roger.

He was inspired to collect items for Lincoln families.

The kits he puts together are filled with things like antibiotic ointment, band-aids, and hand sanitizer.

Here's how it works, you can go to his website and donate anywhere from $15 to a custom amount.

Right now he's at 30 kits, with a goal of getting 100. The project will help Roger get to his Eagle Scout but he says it's more than that to him.

"I'm actually from California and our lifestyle wasn't too easy, and anyone who could give a helping hand to us there, it really did help us,” said Roger.

The woman behind the Lincoln Tree of Hope says she could not be more thankful for what he is doing.

"I'm happy knowing that this is somehow going to affect the lives of somebody,” said Roger.

You have until February 18th to donate items or money.

For more information, click here.