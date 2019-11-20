Lincoln teenager sentenced to 45 to 60 years in prison for 2018 shooting

Natavian Morton, 18, was sentenced to 45 to 60 years in prison for the March 2018 shooting death of Edgar Union Junior.

Morton was sentenced in Lancaster County District Court on Monday.

In July, Morton accepted a plea deal in the case. A second degree murder charge was amended to manslaughter. A charge of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony was amended from a Class 1C Felony to a Class 2 Felony. Two other felonies were dismissed.

Morton received a sentence of 15 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter and 30 to 40 years for use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Following shooting on March 26, 2018, Morton was arrested in Mississippi in April of 2018.

An arrest affidavit unsealed August of 2018 said before the shooting multiple people saw an outline of a gun in Morton's jacket, but none of the people LPD interviewed actually saw who pulled the trigger.

Witnesses told police Union Jr. held a gun to someone's head in an attempt to rob him and that's when he was shot.

At the time of the shooting Morton was 16-years-old and a student at Lincoln Northeast High School.