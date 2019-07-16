Lincoln to have a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery once again

Lincoln will soon have a Perkins restaurant once again.

Perkins Franchisee, CyHawk Hospitality, announced it will open its 18th Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 7301 Husker Circle in Lincoln on August 19.

The newly constructed restaurant is located on the north side of Lincoln, near the I-80 and 27th Street interchange.

The new Lincoln location will be staffed by approximately 80 full and part time employees and will feature Perkins full menu including breakfast items such as omelets and buttermilk pancakes that will be available all day, a complete line of lunch and dinner offerings, and Perkins freshly prepared bakery products.

Lincoln has been without a Perkins since April 2018, when the restaurant at 48th & O closed to make room for a Chick-fil-A.

CyHawk Hospitality is a family-run business and also owns/operates three other Nebraska Perkins Restaurants & Bakeries -- one in Norfolk, one in Hastings and another which opened in Omaha in July of 2018.