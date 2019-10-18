Lincoln to possibly get $17 million sports complex

The Convention and Visitor's Bureau announced it is in discussions over a sports complex with 8 artificial turf baseball fields.

The project would cost $17 million and has many teams excited, including the Lincoln Rebels and Lincoln Prodigy.

Lincoln Prodigy president Landon Larsen said having this facility would help with tournaments.

"We had teams playing at one facility and then they had to drive over to another facility," Larsen said.

Lincoln Rebels coach Don Tomlinson said it would help with one of its biggest tournaments during the year.

"We have 250 families come in for a Lincoln Rebels tournament," Tomlinson said.

The complex would have a softball field, 5 youth baseball fields and 2 full sized baseball diamonds.

The Conventions and Visitor's Bureau executive director Jeff Maul said, "We're at a turning point where we've got to build youth baseball facilities in Lincoln."

According to Tomlinson, this complex would put Lincoln baseball back on the map.

Larsen said the Lincoln youth deserves this complex to reinvest back into kids.

The project is just in the discussion phase and will have an official announcement in six months.

If the project is approved, it would take until 2023 to complete.