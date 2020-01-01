Lincoln trainer has advice for getting fit for this New Year's resolution

A Lincoln trainer explains how some people want to get fit for their New Year's resolutions, but come up short.

Research said more than half the people wanting to get fit for a New Year's resolution, give up within three months.

Good Life Fitness owner Steve Auxier said several things lead to someone being successful in their fitness goals.

"The three F's, the fitness, family and finance are in the forefront of everyone's minds. I think when we take care of our health and our fitness, those other two are so much more successful, as well," he said.

Auxier said people should have one task in mind when setting their New Year's resolutions.

"The biggest piece of advice I would always recommend to everybody is set daily simple goals, such as small lifestyle changes," he said.

Gyms usually offer New Year's specials and Good Life Fitness is one of them. It is also offering the deal to celebrate 10 years of being in Lincoln.