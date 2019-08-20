Lincoln under Excessive Heat Warning | Officials urge caution

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Lincoln effective until 9 p.m. Tuesday. An excessive heat warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures (heat index of 105 degrees or above) will create life-threatening conditions. Heat index values are expected to peak at 115 degrees Tuesday.

The heat and high humidity create a dangerous situation that can cause heat illnesses. The heat index is a more accurate measure of how hot it really feels when the humidity is added to the actual air temperature. For more information on local weather, the heat index and safety precautions, visit weather.gov.

The Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson Street, will remain open until 8 p.m. during the heat warning. Most Lincoln City Library branches are open until 8 p.m. Those without air conditioning also can cool off during regular hours at senior centers and other recreation centers as well as other public locations such as theaters and shopping malls. Information on regular and extended hours at City facilities is available at lincoln.ne.gov.

Aging Partners has a limited number of fans for distribution on a first-come-first-served basis to adults age 60 and older. The fans are available by calling 402-441-8815, and no financial screening is required. The program accepts fan donations at the Aging Partners office, 1005 “O” St.

Health officials say children are more at risk from high temperatures because they adjust more slowly to the heat, have thinner skin, produce more heat with activity, sweat less and are less likely to rest or get a drink when they are active. Others at risk include the elderly, those with chronic diseases, those who are overweight and those using certain medications or alcohol.

Both air temperature and humidity affect the body’s ability to cool itself during hot weather. Heat stress occurs when sweating isn’t enough to cool the body, causing a person’s body temperature to rise rapidly. Heat stress symptoms include clammy, sweaty skin; light-headedness; weakness; and nausea

Heat-related illnesses include sunburn, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and the most severe form requires immediate medical attention. More health information can be found at the Web site of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.

Hot weather precautions include the following:

• Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids, especially during physical activity.

• Avoid heavy meals and hot foods, which add heat to your body.

• Monitor infants for fluid intake, and dress them in cool, loose-fitting clothing.

• Check on relatives, neighbors and friends who may be at risk.

• Never leave children or pets in parked cars. Even with the windows open, temperatures can reach 130 degrees in only a few minutes. Place your cell phone, purse or left shoe in the backseat as a reminder that you have a child in the car.

• Make sure pets and livestock that live outdoors have plenty of fresh, cool water and shade. Pets should be brought indoors if possible.

Those who do need to be outside are advised to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen (SPF of 30 or more) and a hat. Plan activities to avoid being outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Rest frequently in shaded areas and stay hydrated. Stop activity and get into a cool area if you become lightheaded, confused, weak or faint. Extreme heat can be a concern to healthy people as well, including children participating in outdoor activities such as summer camps, athletic events and practices.