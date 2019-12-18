Lincoln waitress gets nearly $1,400 tip from total strangers

What started as a normal waitress shift, was anything but for one Lincoln mom.

(Source: KOLN).

Total strangers changed her life.

The waitress tells 10/11 NOW, it was just like any other day, working a double and serving a large group for a holiday party.

But when she picked up the check after they paid, the tip was something she'd never seen before.

Since 2014, Jessica Combs has been working as a waitress full time at The Eatery.

But on Sunday, she experienced a first, when she seated a group in this room.

At the end of their meal, she opened the check to see a tip.

"It was a very tremendous gift, and it is really appreciated,” said Combs.

A gift of nearly $1,400.

Something she says has changed everything for her.

"I bought my daughter a gymnastics mat so she can practice her gymnastics and also some other stuff for their martial arts classes,” said Combs.

A picture posted to Facebook shows a group of 22 people who contributed to the big tip.

10/11 NOW spoke with Becky Elznic, who was the one behind it all.

"She just was trembling with emotion, was just very, very grateful,” said Elznic.

Says she originally got the idea from a post on Facebook and immediately knew she wanted to do this.

"She was a wonderful server, she was just great. And we hoped that would help her this year,” said Elznic.

Over the past few weeks, there have been similar stories all over the nation, like one in New Jersey at Ihop and one in Georgia.

Elznic wants people to remember it doesn't take a lot to change people's lives.

"I will always be grateful for that,” said Combs.