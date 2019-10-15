Lincoln woman accused of threatening boy with knife after hot dog argument

A Lincoln woman is being charged with felony child abuse and terroristic threats after an argument that started over hot dogs, according to documents filed in Lancaster County Court.

Stacy Jones was arrested October 11 and booked into the Lancaster County Jail. Her bond has been set at $2,500.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at a home northwest of 27th and Superior Streets.

A 12-year-old boy says Jones threatened him with a kitchen steak knife after not properly storing an open bag of hot dogs in a Ziploc bag. The boy told officers the woman got inches away and put the tip of the knife against his left shoulder.

After reaching his hands out to defend himself, Jones is accused of saying “If you touch me, I’ll stab your hands.” Nearby witnesses corroborated the boy’s story, according to the arresting document.

Jones denied ever touching the boy with a knife. She’s due back in court November 12 at 10:00 a.m.

