Lincoln woman continues posting signs of hope around Nebraska

Many people could probably use a reason to smile these days, and that's exactly what one Lincoln woman is doing, simply by using a Facebook page and yard signs.

When Sue Quakenbush first started the "YOU'VE GOT THIS....." Facebook page, her only members were family and close friends. Now, the Facebook group has reached more than 1300 members.

The reason behind it all: reminding people they aren't alone.

The little yard signs with messages of hope saying things like "You got this," and "Don't give up," can be spotted all around the city of Lincoln and even in places like Omaha, Utica and York.

Between feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other events going on right now, Quakenbush says her team's mission is providing motivation to others, simply to make it through each day.

"We just want people to see if you're having a bad day and you drive by, maybe that's all it's going to take is for you to say, 'You know what? I do got it,' or the other side where it says, 'You know what? I'm not going to give up.' Tomorrow is tomorrow. Today is today," says Quakenbush.

The "YOU'VE GOT THIS....." Facebook group and signs started in the summer of 2019.

Aiming at those struggling with depression, mental illness and domestic abuse, the team wishes to bring a smile to at least one person's face every day.

At no cost, with donations here and there, Quakenbush and her team go out and post these signs in people's yards everyday.

This time in May, there were about 150 "You got this" signs posted around the city. Now, that number is doubled, reaching to more than 300 signs.

The "You got this" signs are even finding their way to places outside of the Cornhusker state, ending up in yards in South Dakota and Missouri.

Quakenbush never thought things would go this far saying, "[We get] messages back [saying] it's really made their day. We've had someone say that coming home every day, the gentlemen that sees the sign in the next door neighbor's yard, it just makes him smile."

Even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Quakenbush and her team says they'll continue posting the yard signs and keep their Facebook group running.

Quakenbush tells 10/11 the "YOU'VE GOT THIS....." Facebook group is also there for anyone needing prayers or support through tough times.

If you know someone who deserves to get "signed," you can request a yard sign through the "YOU'VE GOT THIS....." Facebook group.

