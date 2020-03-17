Lincoln woman caught on camera burglarizing apartment

A Lincoln woman was arrested for burglary after she was caught on camera breaking into an apartment.

Police believe 43-year-old Dove Shannon entered an unlocked apartment near 10th and O on March 2nd and stole two laptop computers, a backpack and a truck key from the 22-year-old who lived in the apartment.

When police reviewed surveillance video, they found that Shannon, who also lives in the building, was responsible.

She's facing felony burglary charges, the total amount she stole adds up to $2,420.