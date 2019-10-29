Lincoln woman collecting donations for new books for homeless children

A Lincoln woman is helping get new books in the hands of homeless children.

"It's my passion," Kathleen Ousey said.

Ousey has a bookshop through Usborn Books, and while she typically sells them, this month she's been buying them.

She's raised more than $2,000 to buy books for kids and their moms at the People's City Mission.

With the goal of not just getting kids books, but getting them something that's all their own.

"It's so important for kids to get books just meant for them and have that awe and wonderfulness of opening that book for the first time," Ousey said. "Hearing that crack in the spine and flipping the pages for the very first time."

Usborn Books will match her donation by 50%.

She hopes to give each parent and mother $30 worth of books.

You can donate to her cause through the weekend by click "here." .