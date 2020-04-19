Lincoln woman decorating front lawns with balloons for birthdays

While thousands of Nebraska families are canceling celebrations and events, a Lincoln woman is making balloon creations for their birthday parties.

Teresa Forst made balloon creations outside her daughter's home to celebrate her 35th birthday.

Teresa Forst owns her own balloon business, but it has temporarily closed due to COVID-19. She decided to make balloon creations for families in her free time.

"I started in my neighborhood," Forst said, "To cheer my neighbors up and then it just snowballed from there." She uses the balloons to make creations from small flowers to large minions and bunnies.

Forst said it doesn't take her too long to make them as it's about an hour to create and deliver them to a home. Forst enjoys make all of the balloon creations but said it's not her favorite part.

"Usually it's a surprise and they'll send the kid out," Forst said, "So I just watch from my car and they're just jumping up and down so it's a good time." While she's celebrated several birthdays across Lincoln, she was able to make balloon creations for her daughter and her daughter's children on Sunday.

Forst said her daughter's birthday is a lot different this year since her family won't be able to have a large party with the family. "She'll come out and get her picture taken with her balloons and 10 years from now she'll still have a smile for it."

Forst will start doing balloon creations for graduations in a couple of weeks. People can schedule Forst for their celebration by reaching out to her on Facebook at her professional page, Balloon Artist Shades the Clown.