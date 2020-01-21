Lincoln woman falls of bridge in Waverly

A Lincoln woman suffered serious injuries after she fell off a bridge in Waverly while she and her friends were looking at the stars.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning around 1:04 a.m., rescue crews were called to the area of 176th and McKelvie Road.

LSO said six adults had gone to the bridge to look at the stars, and the woman leaned back thinking there was a support beam behind her and fell 27-feet to the ground.

The woman, Lindsay Kroger, 37, was life-flighted to Bryan West and then transferred to an Omaha hospital on Monday.

She suffered serious injuries in the fall.

LSO said it is possible alcohol may have been a factor.

