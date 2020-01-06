Lincoln woman helps raise money for Australia

Firefighters in Australia got some relief from the wildfires thanks to rain and cooler temperatures. Nearly 20 million acres have burned and authorities said the fire could keep burning for months.

After seeing the devastation including millions of animals killed, one Lincoln woman said she's hoping to help by knitting articles of clothing. Jena Wilson said she loves animals, and seeing lots of natural habitats being destroyed left her feeling helpless.

"It's just really sad hearing about all of the animals," Wilson said. "I'm a big animal lover, so I ended up donating some money and it just left me feeling helpless so this is kind of more being able to take action and makes me feel like I'm actually contributing and making a difference."

She already donated money to the cause, and has reached out to people statewide. She plans to start making things to help those in Australia Monday night.

