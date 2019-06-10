Local woman hopes to thank good Samaritan who returned her missing wallet

A Lincoln woman is looking to thank a good Samaritan.

Lincoln woman hopes to thank good Samaritan who returned her lost wallet (Source: KOLN, Carmen Rodriguez)

A total stranger, who returned something she thought she'd never see again.

He went out of his way to return her wallet to her house after she lost it this weekend.

We've seen many stories in the past where people catch criminals on their home surveillance systems but the woman 10/11 NOW spoke with, checked her cameras and was surprised when she saw a good Samaritan returning her wallet full of cash, cards and family pictures.

It all started with a quick trip with her son and turned into a long night of tears and stress.

Carmen Rodriguez says she stopped to get gas at the Shell gas station and when she removed the nozzle, gas was spraying everywhere, and that's when they got distracted.

“He was freaking out, I was freaking out, I'm like, 'Take my wallet, give me the nozzle I’ll take care of it, put it inside of the car',” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says that's when he put her wallet on the roof of her car and they left.

When they got home, they realized the wallet was missing.

"He's like, 'Mom, I don't know what I did with your wallet', and I'm like, 'You're kidding me!,” said Rodriguez.

She went to the gas station off 11th & Cornhusker multiple times.

She even filed a police report.

Then after nearly two hours, she went home.

"He comes running, 'Mom! Mom! They turned in your wallet, they turned in your wallet!' And I was like, 'What!'. Just a big sigh of relief so I cried again,” said Rodriguez.

She checked her surveillance video and saw a man simply walk up to her front porch and hang her wallet on a hook.

Now, she has a message for that man.

"I consider you my guardian angel. Thank you very much for returning my wallet in tact, with all of my belongings,” said Rodriguez.

Carmen tells 10/11 NOW, she hopes to get the word out to find the good Samaritan to thank him in person and give him a reward.

She Says it's not every day people go out of their way to help others.