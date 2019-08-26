Lincoln woman killed in Kearney County

KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. - A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle in Kearney County.

The Kearney County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the two-vehicle accident Friday on Highway 6 approximately 4.5 west of Minden.

The Kearney County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Rosemary Lewis, of Lincoln.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Lewis was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and crossed the centerline striking the trailer of an eastbound semi.

No one else was injured in the crash.

NSP and the Kearney County Attorney's Office will continue to investigate.

