Lincoln woman loses 200+ pounds with support group

Weight loss can be a sensitive topic, but one Lincoln woman hopes her journey that includes losing hundreds of pounds will be an inspiration to others who are struggling.

Crystal Moore knew she had to take matters into her own hands.

She was weighing over 450 pounds and health was causing her to miss family events.

"I can't believe I fit in these, but the pictures are real. I really did fit in these," said Crystal Moore of Lincoln.

Crystal Moore has been fighting a battle for most of her life.

"I was depressed. I was not able to roll over in bed. I was in a power chair, couldn't buy clothing. I couldn't fit in a doorway. The pictures of my weight loss journey are me standing in the same doorway," said Moore.

The battle is her weight.

"I knew in reality that I was going to kill myself. That the weight was going to kill me because I couldn't do so many things,” said Moore.

The mother of three made a life change and joined TOPS which stands for Taking Off Pounds Sensibly.

“I really became close with the people at TOPS, so even if my journey wasn't going the right way they were always really supportive," said Moore.

TOPS is an international organization with many groups in Lincoln.

Those with the group say it's built on companionship, programming and learning how to do a diet or exercise.

"You don't have to dress a special way. You just have to be you and do the best you can," said Moore.

Moore says she's able to lose weight by eating off of smaller plates, leaving the food in the kitchen and not at the table and not eating in her car.

Her greatest accomplishment has been dropping 210 pounds in a year and a half.

Moore's TOPS group captain is even amazed at what Moore has done.

"It's very inspiring to hear their stories and note how they've done it, and she was in a wheelchair. It's not like she lost the weight exercising tremendously," Janet Matulka TOPS Area Captain.

This grandmother is also a breast cancer survivor.

She says this battle is one she won't give up on.

"I'm comfortable with where I’m at, the doctors are comfortable with where I’m at, being at this weight is just incredible.”

Moore's accomplishments gave her the title of 2018 Nebraska State Queen because she's lost the most weight for TOPS this year for the state.

