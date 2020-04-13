Lincoln woman loses $2,400 in COVID-19 scam

Lincoln Police are warning people about a COVID-19 scam making the rounds.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman contacted police on Friday to report a fraud.

The victim said she received a SnapChat message from a friend who lives out of state. The message had information on how people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can get money.

Police said the victim contacted the scammer who said he would transfer money into her account, but she would need to transfer a portion of the money back.

The victim provided the scammer her online banking details and $4,900 was deposited into her account.

The victim then wired the scammer $2,400 before her bank contacted her to let her know it was a scam.

The victim lost $2,400 in the scam. Her friend was also defrauded an unknown amount.

Police said there are no identifiable suspects.