Lincoln woman makes balloon creations to brighten neighbors' day

A Lincoln woman is using her spare time to make her neighbors balloon flowers and putting them on their front porches. Teresa Forst said she's been making balloon creations for about 30 years. While she works at CHI Health St. Elizabeth's Cancer Center during the day, she likes to spend her free time making balloon creations.

Teresa Forst is making dozens of balloon flowers for her neighbors. Source: (KOLN)

Forst's balloon business has stopped temporarily because of COVID-19. She said she's making balloon flowers to not only stay active but make her neighbors happy.

"No matter what group you are from and you get a balloon," Forst said, "Nine times out of ten you're making people smile."

One of the neighbors she's made several for is Sara Dacosta. Dacosta said she is stressed out not only because of the pandemic but for her living situation. She currently rents her home and the property owner is selling it. New owners are already planning to put the home on the market.

"I'm kind of stressed out," Dacosta said, "Trying to figure out where I'm going to live and everything," Dacosta told Forst about her situation and Forst wanted to help her through it. "Ballons bring smiles and that's what we need right now," Forst said.

Dacosta's son, Davion, said he was very excited to see all of the balloons on his front porch this week. "I think it was nice and cool that they did that," he said.

Forst has made several balloon flowers and a larger minion. She said it usually takes about five minutes to make the flowers and about 30 minutes for the minion.

While she's not working with balloons for her business, Forst is just happy to make her neighbors smile during this pandemic. "Let's not focus on all the negative stuff and even if you just get that smile for 3 seconds, it's worth it."