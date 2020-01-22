Lincoln woman plans to fight ticket she got on icy residential road

Kelsey Shraer, a single mother of two, doesn't have an extra $150.

Shraer said she was backing out of her driveway near 29th and Sumner when she slid on the ice and got stuck, which lead to her hitting, but not damaging, a parked car.

"That money goes to my house, to my kids' food, to everything in the home," Schraer said. "How am I supposed to pay $150?"

She's stuck paying that amount after getting a traffic ticket yesterday afternoon.

A ticket, she said is unfair.

Shraer said she was backing out of her driveway near 29th and Sumner when she slid on the ice and got stuck. When she was trying to get unstuck, her car came into contact with a parked SUV.

She said it didn't cause any damage.

"I didn't want to get stuck with a hit-and-run or tap-and-run so I called the police department," she said.

The officer who responded wrote her a ticket for driving too fast for conditions.

"My speedometer wasn't even showing that I was going any speed," Shraer said. "I don't see how I was in the wrong when I was doing the right thing by telling them what had happened."

The Lincoln Police Department provided a statement regarding this ticket:

"The Lincoln Police Department responds to reports of traffic collisions within the city of Lincoln. During those investigations, officers determine if there are any law violations to include traffic violations such as driving too fast for conditions or negligent driving. The Lincoln municipal ordinance expects motorists to drive with due regard for the safety of other motorists, pedestrians, and property regardless of weather conditions. When an officer issues a citation, that citation and reports are forwarded to the city attorney's office to make a decision on whether their office will be filing charges."

The department also said if a driver has concerns about the officer or an accident report, they can speak with the officer or their supervisor.

10/11 NOW also reached out to the city attorney's office who echoed this response.

Jessica Kerkofs, with the city attorney's office, said when attorneys review tickets like this they operate under the rule that drivers have a duty to remain in control of their vehicles regardless of the weather.

Kerkofs also said the amount of damage that is or isn't caused by the crash doesn't change whether or not a ticket is upheld.

Shraer said she's going to fight the ticket and hopes the city rethinks this policy.

"It's ridiculous," Shraer said. "How was I going to fast for these roads when the roads were this crappy, I'm not responsible for these roads."

