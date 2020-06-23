Lincoln woman raises money for families needing grocery gift cards

In 2019, according to Feeding America, roughly 200,000 people in Nebraska were living with food insecurities with more than 17% of them being children. One Lincoln woman is doing her part to help lower that number during the pandemic.

So far, Jackson has purchased about 50 grocery gift cards, and they've recently started being distributed to different families. (SOURCE: KOLN)

It started about 3 weeks ago, on a night when Jaida Jackson couldn't sleep. The recent college grad stayed up all night thinking about kids who may be going hungry, especially on those who rely on school for most of their meals, and since so much has changed, she knew this would mean more problems for those families.

Before Jackson began receiving donations, she was using money from her own bank account to help others. Normally, Jackson works for a digital marketing company and owns a photography business on the side. After getting paid one week, Jackson decided she'd use some of her check to buy grocery gift cards.

When Jackson started collecting donations from others to buy the grocery gift cards, the first place she hopped on was Facebook.

In just one night, Jackson raised more than $400. In over a week, donations reached up to $2,000.

Each gift card is set on a $50 limit. The cards are being given out to families living in Lincoln, but Jackson hopes she can take things a bit further.

"I'm open to whatever. I just want to help as many people as we can because i know that Lincoln is not the only place where people don't have food. So, honestly, anywhere, whoever wants the help, and whoever needs them. I'm all for it," says Jackson.

Jackson has reached out to different Lincoln organizations such as The Malone Center, City Impact, and The Bay. These groups are are helping Jackson make sure the grocery gift cards go to those who truly need them. The gift cards are from stores found throughout Nebraska, like Russ's Market, Hy-Vee, Super Saver, and Walmart.

"Kids can't always control their circumstances, and they're not in control of the things that happen to them. If you're 10 years old and you're in elementary school or middle school, you don't have the capability to work and provide for yourself. So, anyway that I can help them or their families is super important to me."

Jackson tells 10/11 as of now, most of her donations have come from family and friends, including alumni from both UNO and Lincoln High.

If you or someone you know could use help purchasing groceries right now, contact Jackson by going to her Facebook page.