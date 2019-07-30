Lincoln woman rescues thousands of animals as volunteer for Wildlife Rescue Team

When Penny Vanlear comes home, it's not just a dog that greets her at the door, but also raccoons.

They call out little chirps from their kennels, saying hello to the woman who's keeping them alive.

Vanlear has been a volunteer for the Wildlife Rescue Team for more than a decade, helping rehabilitate thousands of animals.

The Wildlife Rescue team is a non-profit completely run by volunteers who take in sick or injured animals and help get them back to the wild.

"They come in through no fault of their own, it's usually human interference that caused it so the least we can do is volunteer to help them get back to where they need to be," Vanlear said.

Right now, she's rehabing an injured bird, an orphaned squirrel and three four-month-old raccoons.

The raccoons, she said, were found at a truckstop near Lincoln when they were newborns. They were so young their umbilical cords were still attached.

"They definitely needed rescued," Vanlear said.

Now, the trio of raccoons are nearly ready to go back to the great outdoors.

Two of them will go to what's called a "wilding barn" where they get less contact with humans and their instincts take over.

"They start getting wild," Vanlear said. "You don't need to train them."

The third raccoon will spend a little more time with Vanlear. Vanlear's dubbed the runt of the litter "Miss Petite," she's about a third of the size of her siblings.

"She'd be a bite to anyone out in the wild," she said.

These are just a handful of the animals Vanlear's taken care of this summer.

A summer that's put quite the demand on her and volunteers across the state.

"With the flooding, animals are displaced so we have to keep them here through the fall and winter and that's putting a stress on our food supply," she said.

They're desperately seeking dry and canned pet food.

"We don't care what brand, we don't care if its expired," Vanlear said. "These are our trash pandas and they'll love anything."

To donate or check out volunteer opportunities, visit the Wildlife Rescue Team's website here: http://www.wildliferescueteamincne.org/