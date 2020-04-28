Lincoln woman shares her story of recovery from COVID-19, says virus hit her hard despite being healthy

Kris Meyer is active and healthy, but that didn't matter when she was exposed to the Coronavirus.

After five weeks of isolation and working from her bed, Kris Meyer finally got to return back to work after recovering from COVID-19.

"For more than a month, I was very sick," Meyer said.

Meyer, a risk management officer for Bryan Health, spoke during a press conference today, sharing her story of recovery.

The 49-year-old mother believes she got the virus while traveling in Nashville with her family from March 12 to March 15.

"Despite using copious amounts of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, on March 18 I had a fever of 101 along with a cough, headache, sore throat and body aches." she said.

She immediately started isolating, and seven days after her symptoms began, she was tested for the virus.

On day 13 of her illness she got the results showing she was positive for the virus.

"As a nurse I was concerned for my health, my families health and the health of those around me," she said.

Meyer said she thought the virus would run its course in two weeks.

She was wrong.

"By day 13 I had low- grade fevers, severe fatigue, weakness, headache, light-headness, my heart rate went up with just light activity, coughing and a lack of taste and smell, and I have never slept as much as I did during this time," Meyer said.

But by day 20 of her illness, she was in the hospital. After finally making it home again, she was in the hospital again, with a blood clot in her arm, which was also tied back to COVID-19.

On day 31 of her illness, she was feeling better and tested negative for COVID-19. She tested negative again on day 34.

"I wish I could say I was fully recovered, unfortunately I can't," Meyer said. "I'm still not able to work full days, I still have good days and bad days, and I'm not consistently getting better."

But she is back to work. Five weeks after first showing symptoms, after five weeks of isolation, her life is slowly getting back to normal.

She said, she's grateful.

Grateful her lungs weren't affected, grateful her asthma wasn't made worse.

Grateful she didn't spread the virus to anybody else.

"That in itself has been a huge blessing," she said.

But just like her fight isn't over, neither is the community's.

"This virus doesn't discriminate based on race, gender or age, I don't want anyone to go through my family did or experience heartache families have," Meyer said.

She said what kept her family health was meticulous hand washing, respiratory hygiene, social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

"Just be cautious and smart," Meyer said. "Not just for yourself, but for those who are unable to fight this virus."

