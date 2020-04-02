Lincoln woman shares tips on how to rock working from home

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, working from home has become the new normal for millions of people around the country, including employees in Lincoln. For many, the process can be difficult to adjust to.

Djuana Frank has been working from home as a manager of an insurance company for the last two decades. (SOURCE: KOLN)

For many employees, the past few weeks have been the first time they have not had to walk into work to do their jobs.

For one Lincoln woman, she's been doing so for more than 20 years, and she has a good idea of what works when it comes to being productive from home.

Djuana Frank has been working from home as a manager of an insurance company for the last two decades. Before moving into an apartment, she had a home office. For now, her kitchen table serves as her work station.

Frank says keeping structure, focus, and balance between work and a break time is essential.

One thing Frank tells 10/11 is the most important is sticking to her daily routine, which starts at 5:30 every morning. "When I get up, I put on a nice shirt, slacks, and I sit at my table because it is work. I just think that it's important to stick with a schedule because at some point, your job may transition where you have to go back to the office," says Frank.

During the past week or so, Frank has had to learn to share her space with her two daughters. For her, one of the main things she says keeps her on track while working from home is having a clear end to her work day, making sure to put anything dealing with her job out of sight.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home was once considered almost a luxury. Now, it's necessary for many jobs to continue carrying out daily operations.

Tawnya Means works at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. During her career, she's worked both in the office and from home, while also managing a team of remote employees.

She has three main tips for people working from home for the first time: mentally prepare yourself to do so, be present and the most important one: never work too much.

Having a schedule, making a to-do list and establishing an everyday work routine will help keep you on track.

Means says if you have to share your work space with others, make sure everyone knows each other's schedules, especially when it's time for video chats. Designating a clear work space in your home, Means says, can keep you focused on any work tasks at hand.

"It's better to remove yourself from your bed or from your relaxed area. If you can get away from where the couch or the TV are, or if you can move into a place where at least you have even a card table set up, where, 'This is my place where I work,'" says UNL's assistant dean of College of Business Tawnya Means.

Means says working from home can make you more productive, but it shouldn't make you work more. She tells 10/11 having clear communication with your colleagues and supervisors is extremely important.

Means says be comfortable using your webcam and actively pay attention during video chat meetings. It'll keep you engaged.

When it comes to technology issues, remain patient, even though it can be frustrating at times.

Means says alerting your supervisors about problems with equipment and devices as they happen will help, before they become worse and limit you from performing best at your job.