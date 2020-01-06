Lincoln woman spots drone flying near her home

Several people have spotted drones flying near them from Eastern Colorado to Eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln.

Nebraska and Colorado have reports of drones sightings throughout its states.

The Nebraska State Patrol is working with several law enforcement agencies, including the FAA to find anyone involved.

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office sent out a statement saying, "A strategy meeting was held today in Brush, Colorado with Federal, State and local law enforcement agencies regarding the drone issue. None of the agencies can confirm that the drones are malicious. A task force has been organized and we are asking for your assistance. Specifically, we are looking for the command vehicle. We are looking for a closed box trailer with antennas or a large van that does not belong in the area. If you see anything that resembles this description, please call the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office at 970-854-3644. Thank you."

Chris Jacobs said she saw drones flying over her home between 8 and 10 p.m. Monday night.

"They were flying over us and as soon as we lost sight, we would see it go all the way down A Street and as soon as we'd lose sight, we'd see another one," she said.

Flying drones between these hours goes against the FAA law. Current law allows people to fly drones during the day until twilight time.

University of Nebraska drone journalism professor Matt Waite said it's likely military or oil and gas exploration flying the drones.

"That absolutely screams mapping application," Waite said.

According to Waite, drones are also breaking an FAA law for not having line of sight for these drones.

"If someone is following the rules and doing this, then they had to have applied for an exception for this to that rule," Waite said.

People can fill out waivers to fly drones at night, but, according to Waite, waivers are very rare.

Law enforcement agencies are asking anyone for help in identifying who is involved.