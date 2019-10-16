Lincoln woman surprised with car

Christina Mesenbrink is a working mother, and she uses the bus to get to her job. Her daily bus route, to and from work, equals out to about three hours. She hasn't owned a car in over three years, until today. She received a car from Chariots4Hope, a 501(c)(3), that through programming and classes provides cars to those who can't afford them.

"It's only a 15 minute drive to and from work now," said Mesenbrink. "So, instead of three hours, I'm going to spend just half an hour a day total."

Chariots4Hope said that reliable transportation is something that is essential to getting by.

"You have to be mobile," said Jason Hurt, the Executive Director of Chariots4Hope. "You have to have transportation. It opens up new opportunities for a lot of the people we serve because now they have access to all the jobs that everybody else does with a car."

Each car is donated to Chariots4Hope. The nonprofit partners with other organizations around town to sponsor a car for those in need. Chariots4Hope, along with Nebraska Realty, sponsored this car for Christina.

"It's really life changing when you see how grateful the recipients are, and they're on that road that they just want to make their lives better for them and their family," said Andy Alloway, the President and CEO of Nebraska Realty. "To be able to provide something in collaboration with them to help them achieve that and continue their success is just amazing."

Chariots4Hope has given out nearly 200 cars in Omaha, and now 5 in Lincoln.

"This is a huge component for somebody to reach self-sufficiency," said Hurt

For Mesenbrink, this car came just in time. Said Mesenbrink:

"It's going to give me more time, like I'm going to sit there and have more time to get my GED or go back to school and then also, just to spend more time with my son."