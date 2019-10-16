Lincoln woman wheeling 26.2 miles, not stopping at finish line

A marathon is 26.2 miles. Whether you walk, run, or wheel, the finish line is still 26.2 miles from the start line.

Connie Belt, Lincoln, is training for her fourth full marathon. But this time, in Kansas City, she's not stopping at the finish line. (Source: KOLN)

Lincoln's Connie Belt is preparing for her fourth marathon. At 56 years old, she's done them all from a wheelchair.

"It's like a roller coaster, like any other runner," she said. "First three-to-five miles, I'm like 'Why am I doing this. This is stupid."

She knows the grind and she knows the pain.

"My arms burn really bad. Then, you're arguing with yourself, but your brain's kicked in and says, 'We're doing this.'"

The pessimism quickly fades, Connie joked. By Mile 23, she said, she's usually thinking about when her next race will be.

Right now, she's training for that next race. It'll be in Kansas City on Saturday, October 19. This time though, she's not stopping at the finish line.

"I want to go full circle," she said. "That day didn't take my life away."

That day was December 3, 1966. The time was 5:30 p.m.

When she was three years old, Connie Belt was shot by her biological father, Wiley Bough. Just moments before, in a motel lobby, he killed her biological mother, Liz Bough, and a clerk named James Langebeer.

Connie still has the police report. She still has newspaper clippings from the days and weeks after. Even though she was three, she remembers bits and pieces.

"I was wearing a red top and red pants," she wrote in a journal. "Wiley pointed at her. I heard a loud noise and she fell down. I heard Wiley say, 'I might as well get you too,' and I was hiding in the phone booth."

The next thing Connie remembers is waking up in a hospital bed days later. According to her, she stayed there for six months. The doctor wouldn't release her until she knew she had a good foster family and wouldn't wind up in the system.

Since that day, she's never been able to walk. In the early 1980s, she moved to Lincoln. She's made a life for herself here. She has children, a job, and doesn't collect a penny of disability.

On Saturday, more than 50 years after she was shot, Connie gets the chance to come full circle. And not just metaphorically.

The finish line for the Kansas City Marathon is about 1,000 feet from the motel where she was shot.

"I want people to know that you can survive anything in life. A bullet didn't stop me."

And a fourth marathon isn't stopping Connie. On October 27, she'll be doing the Dallas Spartan Race. Then, November 3 is the Good Life Halfsy. Following that, a Spartan Super Race on November 16 in Nevada.