Lincoln yoga studio helps raise money for Australia.

Americans are finding ways to support those affected by the wildfires in Australia. Here in Lincoln on Sunday, you could get a henna tattoo with all of the proceeds going to help animals in Australia.

(Source: Abbie Petersen)

The Road to Om Yoga Studio held the event and a Lincoln woman who does henna drew the designs on one person after another.

Amy Gagner , owner of Road to Om, said it feels good to be able to help with the relief fund.

"It's so great to be able to offer up our apartment this is also our business, and give Hollie a cool place to do her tattoos, and we have had a great turn out so far," said Gagner.

People could get yoga-inspired henna tattoos, but the most popular ones Sunday were those of animals impacted by the wildfires.

All proceeds went to an Australian Wildlife Federation.