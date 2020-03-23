Lincoln youth group stranded in Honduras after flights canceled during pandemic

Closed borders and canceled flights leave a missionary group stranded in Honduras.

Potentially forcing College View Church to pay a six-figure price tag to get them home.

The group includes 35 Lincoln people, 19 of them teenagers.

Until Monday, their biggest challenges they faced in Honduras were laying concrete and beating the heat, but now they're left wondering when they'll come home.

"We're just worried about our kids, we want to see them home," Pastor Michael Paradise, with College View Church, said.

The Missionaries were supposed to fly home Wednesday, after two weeks of volunteering.

But Monday, they found out their flight has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

Mic Henton, a youth pastor in Honduras with them, said he's been very worried, but the kids are doing okay.

"They're excited to be on an adventure for the most part, but some are concerned for their families and want to be home," Henton said.

Paradise said right now, the only option appears to be a special chartered flight with a price tag of at least $100,000.

The trip itself was paid for through months of fundraising, and the church doesn't have $100,000 laying around, but with little other options, they said they may have to make it work.

"We just need to do it, to get them back home because who knows what the world will look like in a few days," Paradise said.

The group on the ground in Honduras was preparing mentally to be in Honduras for weeks, maybe even longer. While they're safe and well-fed, the news that they could be coming home is a relief.

"To think we may be able to come home tomorrow, it's almost too much to hope for," Henton said.

To make a donation to the church to help pay for this flight call 402-486-2880 or email office@collegeviewchurch.org.