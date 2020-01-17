Lincoln Children's Zoo animals helping to raise money for Australia

Rain is giving firefighters relief from brush fires in Australia. At last check there are still 82 fires burning, 20 of which are yet to be contained.

Here in Lincoln the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is commissioning paintings to raise money for relief efforts.

From time to time the zoo has animals paint pictures for all different occasions but this time around animals with Australian roots are taking to the canvas to help their relatives across the globe.

They’ve got paint, canvases and their muses are more along the lines of mealworms.

“The zoo’s Australian animals are helping the wild Australian animals by sharing their talent,” said John Chapo the President of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Tas is a tawny frogmouth native to Australia, so is Jackson Brown a blue-tonged skink. They are just two of the various animals from the region contributing to the project.

“Just a whole bunch of neat, unique art pieces that you can take home,” said Chapo.

They already have a few finished pieces for sale in the gift shop for $20 dollars.

“100 percent of all the sales go right to the animals and burn victims that are suffering and being traumatized,” said Chapo.

Chapo says they don’t have a limit on the exhibition as long as people are buying the artists will continue to create these unique pieces.

“The artists are maybe a bit temperamental at times but they will be creative to help their friends in Australia,” said Chapo.

If you’re looking to buy the pieces made by Tas and Jackson Brown the zoo says they will be dry and up for sale in the gift shop on Saturday.

