Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers has a new, easy way to submit tips

There's a new way for people in Lincoln to submit their tips to Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is now using the P3 App.

You can download the app from whatever App Store you use. Select Lincoln as your location and Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers as your organization.

Lincoln Police say you can give a tip or information on any crime you see. That tip can be given to Lincoln Police, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, even area high schools.

"The nice thing about this app, is it's a two-way communication. So we're able to communicate with you as a tipster and get more information from you if we need it, or update you and let you know that a tip has cleared, and then you're able to know if you have a reward waiting for you on that case," said LPD Forensic Video Technician Jared Minary.

Minary said the app is beneficial for both the tipster and for the Crime Stoppers organization.

Your tips are wiped of any personal information and remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips to Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers here.