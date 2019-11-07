Lincoln's Butterfly Bakery hosts free holiday pie-tasting event

It's almost that time of year where it's okay to stuff your face with turkey and all the extras. No matter which way you slice it, nothing says Thanksgiving like a good pie. Butterfly Bakery is a Lincoln business that'll be baking hundreds of pies for the big holiday.

They're hosting their 2nd Annual Pie-Tasting event on Friday, November 7, 2019 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, November 8, 2019 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is free, and you can taste some of their specialty holiday pies like the classic pecan, cranberry pear, and pumpkin praline.

Marketing manager Mary Urtel says, "[Our pumpkin praline pie] is a cheesecake layer with our pumpkin filling as well as a toffee crunch on the top."

Workers at Butterfly Bakery say for them, Thanksgiving week is the busiest of the year. "We love being able to provide the community with a nice homemade from scratch pie that if they're not really a baker or they maybe tried and it didn't really work out well for them," head pastry chef Kendra Porter tells 10/11.

At the pie-tasting event, Butterfly Bakery will also launch their new s'mores pie. Pie orders placed Friday or Saturday are 10 percent off. If you want to stop in, Butterfly Bakery is at 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

To order a pie, you can also visit https://www.facebook.com/ButterflyBakery/?ref=br_rs.