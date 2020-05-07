Lincoln's Census response rate highest in the Nation among larger cities

More than 70% of households in Lincoln have responded to the 2020 U.S. Census, the highest in the Country among cities with a population of at least 250,000, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Lincoln has a cumulative self-response rate of 71%, followed by Louisville, KY with 69.1% and Madison, WI with 68.6%.

Invitations to complete the Census were sent to homes in March, encouraging response by either phone, mail, or online.

Households that haven't responded by late-May will be contacted by Census takers. The results are delivered to the President and Congress in December.

Census data is used to determine federal funding, congressional districts, and other services. Participation in the Census is required by law.