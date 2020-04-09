Lincoln's Food Fort is keeping kids creative during Coronavirus pandemic

Lincoln's Food Fort prides itself on being more than just a food pantry, and despite not being able to foster relationships with the community in a traditional sense, they've found a new way to connect.

Food Fort, which distributes food at three Lincoln elementary schools once a week, is now handing out what they call "creative kits," along with a hot meal and groceries.

They've included coloring sheets, paint, crayons, colored pencils and more. As well as special projects like bracelet making and egg decorating.

"One, to give them things to do at home," Michaela Akridge, director of Food Fort said. "But also something to encourage them to go be creative and then when they come back next week to pick up groceries, to pick up their meals to show us what you've been working on, how have you been creative this week so we can have that brief moment of connection."

They are hoping to continue providing new activities each week.

If you'd like to make a donation of supplies or money to purchase the supplies, go to http://www.lincolnfoodfort.com/