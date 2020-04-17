Lincoln's March unemployment rate is slightly lower than state's rate

New data released on Friday shows Nebraska’s unemployment rate was 4.2% in March, up more than a full percentage point from 2.9% in February. Going back to March 2019, the unemployment rate in Nebraska was 3.1%.

According to the data released by the Nebraska Department of Labor, Lincoln’s unemployment rate in March was 3.8%, up from 2.6% in February. In March 2019, Lincoln’s unemployment rate was 3.0%.

Scottsbluff had the highest March unemployment rate at 4.9% followed by Grand Island and Beatrice with 4.7% each.

According to the new data, Nebraska’s total non-farm employment in March 2020 was 1,021,797.