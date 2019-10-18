Lincoln's Scheels hosts "Fashion for Friendship" to support domestic violence victims

Scheels is hosting an exclusive after-hours shopping experience on Friday, October 18, 2019. If you go to the event at Scheels, you'll be helping victims of domestic violence.

This is the second year Scheels is putting on "Fashion for Friendship" in partnership with Friendship Home of Lincoln (SOURCE: KOLN).

All proceeds from ticket sales are being donated to Friendship Home of Lincoln. Friendship Home offers support and a shelter for women and children impacted by domestic violence.

Scheels fashion expert Katelyn Edmund tells 10/11, "Their focus is [mainly] on helping women and children. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so what better way to support women and have a good time?"

Edmund says it should be a fun night filled with fashion, friendship, live models, hors d'oeuvres and more.

Scheels will have plenty of marked down items, some deals you won't see again. The shopping event begins at 10 p.m. and will last until midnight.

Tickets are $10, and each person will receive a gift card when they arrive.

People also have an opportunity to register to win prizes from vendors, including The North Face, Sorel, prAna, Dansko, Kuhl, Born, Columbia, Qalo, and select local Lincoln vendors. You must be present in order to win.

For more information on Scheel's Fashion for Friendship event and to purchase tickets, click here.