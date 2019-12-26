Lincoln's Troop 8 will recycle thousands of Christmas trees this year

Lincoln's Troop 8 Boy's Scouts were out picking up Christmas trees Thursday to recycle them for a program called Scouting For Trees.

Brooks Rushman and his family picked up 500 trees from local businees Thursday including ACE Hardware, Home Depot and Lowe's.

Brooks Rushman said, "We will surpass 1200-1300 for the season."

Brooks Rushman helped start the program five years ago in Lincoln, bringing it over from a troop in Omaha.

Brooks' son, Phillip, has done this with his dad for two years and loves being out with friends and family.

"It's just fun hanging out and throwing trees onto the trailer and making good times happen," Phillip Rushman said.

Anyone can get their tree scheduled for pickup by going to ScoutinforTrees.org and scheduling it for pickup. Pick up days are Dec. 28 and 29th.

More pick up days come after the New Year on Jan. 1, 4, 5 and 11. They ask you to put your tree on the front lawn by 9:00 am on your scheduled pick up day.