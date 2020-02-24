Lincoln's higher population could lead to new city council elections

A Nebraska Census researcher said Lincoln is expected to reach 300,000 people by 2022, a number that could change some Lincoln city laws.

Lincoln's increase in population could cause all 7 city council members to be elected by district.

According to a Nebraska census researcher, in 2010, Lincoln's population was 258,379. It expects to be around 293,000 in the 2020 census.

Lincoln city attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said Lincoln could move to enforce similar laws as Omaha.

If the state law doesn't change," Kirkpatrick said, "We automatically become a metro-class city like Omaha."

If Lincoln were to be a metro-class city, it could impact several city organizations including Building and Safety and the Lincoln city council.

"The way our city council is elected would change," Kirkpatrick said, "Omaha by state law elects all of its city council people by district, where Lincoln we have four districts and three at-large members."

It could also change zoning regulations and how Lincoln operates its city bus system. Kirkpatrick said Lincoln would have to shift its focus to a regional model rather than a city model. He also said the way Lincoln expands would not benefit from a regional model.

"When we annex property around the city and bring it into the city," Kirkpatrick said, "We also bring it into the Lincoln school district."

Lincoln is not expected to hit 300,000 people by the 2020 census but will get there by 2030. This will give Lincoln city officials 10 years to petition to the state legislature to raise the current threshold.

Kirkpatrick said city officials will likely take advantage of this and do it next legislative session.

"It makes sense for the city and city leadership to make a decision," Kirkpatrick said, "On what we'd like the legislature to do as we approach that 300,000 threshold."

Kirkpatrick said Lancaster County was in the same situation a few years ago and petitioned to the state to get a higher threshold.

